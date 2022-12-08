MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in an early morning pursuit in Milam County.

Sheriff Mike Clore said in a press release that a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday – near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale. The deputy’s patrol vehicle was immediately fired at from inside of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect – identified as Travis Wayne Turner, of Thorndale – fled in his vehicle and started a pursuit. Turner was stopped and arrested on County Road 458, south of Thorndale. The deputy was not injured.

Turner is charged with Attempted Capital Murder (a first-degree felony), Evading in a Motor Vehicle (a state jail felony) and Tampering with Evidence (a third-degree felony). The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and Milam County Constable for Precinct Four also assisted in this case.

This investigation continues.