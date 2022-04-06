WHITNEY / CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Whitney and Clifton Police Departments have made an arrest in an ongoing multi-agency drug diversion case from a local medical facility.

43-year-old Ashley Kay Bidwell, of Whitney, was arrested on charges out of Clifton for Diversion of a Controlled Substance by registrants, State Jail Felony and Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Individuals with Intentional Serious Bodily Injury – a first-degree felony.

Bidwell was diverting medication meant for a patient and substituting something else in its place. She has been transferred to the Bosque County Jail, where her bond was set at $70,000.

This is an ongoing investigation with cooperation with the cooperation of the medical facility, the Texas State Nursing Board, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.