Arrest made in Nolanville 2020 rollover crash

A 39-year-old Killeen man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February 2020 rollover traffic crash that sent him and a passenger to the hospital.

The arrest affidavit in the case identified the suspected driver of the vehicle as Orlando Rolshaw Turner.

The affidavit stated officers were sent to investigate a wreck on February 28, 2020 and found a single vehicle that had rolled over into the median of Interstate 14 in Nolanville.

The affidavit stated that the officer noted a heavy odor of alcohol and found several open containers of alcohol in the car.

Both Turner and his passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment, with Turner telling the officer that he had crashed the car.

The passenger was placed in the intensive care unit and was treated for injuries including a fractured spine and bruised liver.

The affidavit stated that a blood draw of the driver analyzed by the Texas Department of Safety Lab showed a blood alcohol content of 0.276.

A warrant for Turner had been active for some time and Bell County Jail records showed he was booked in Thursday after being arrested by US Marshals.