Arrest made in Olive Street drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old man arrested in the Austin area has been brought back to McLennan County to face charges in connection with a drive by shooting that took place last week in Waco.

Tamarcus J Scott has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault-drive by shooting and was booked into the McLennan County Jail overnight.

It was on June 21 just after midnight that police were called to the 700 block of Olive Street on a report of shots being heard fired.

When officers got there, they found two male victims who had been shot, one wounded in the foot and the other in the thigh.

The victims were 18 and 43 years old.

In the area of the shooting, officers located multiple shell casings from different calibers of weapons.

In addition to the two men who were shot, houses and vehicles on both sides of the street were hit by gunfire.

At the time police said they believed that a black four-door sedan had been involved.

During the course of the investigation, police developed suspects and obtained arrest warrants in the case.

An Austin-area agency found Scott and he was brought back to Waco to face charges.