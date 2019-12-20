Arrest made in operation that shut down local massage parlors

A woman believed to be the owner or operator of one of the massage parlors shut down in Killeen has been arrested and will be brought back to McLennan County to face charges.

An investigator with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office went to San Marcos to arrest Lirong Tong, who was then booked into the Hays County Jail, with her bond set at $75,000.

She was being held on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The arrest is the first in more that are expected as part of an investigation conducted by the McLennan and Bell County Sheriff’s Offices.

McLennan and Bell County Sheriffs say a four-month investigation has led to shutting down four massage parlors and the rescue of at least ten human trafficking victims.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the parlors were located in Killeen, Houston, and San Antonio.

He says most if not all of the victims are from Asia, lured here by traffickers using the American Dream.

The Sheriff McNamara and Bell County Sheriff Eddie Lange say they worked with other departments and officers on the investigation. They also say Unbound, Aware Central Texas, New York-based Collective Liberty are helping the victims.