Arrest made in poker club robbery

Killeen police report a US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked down and arrested a man suspected of committing a robbery last September.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said members of the Lone Star task force located the suspect Saturday in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace in Harker Heights.

He had been identified as 33-year-old James Anthony Dawson of Killeen, who remained in the Bell County Jail Monday under $100,000 bond.

On Saturday, September 28, 2019 officers were dispatched to the High Society Poker Club located at 1102 Jasper in reference to a robbery.

Upon the officers arrival, they were told that a man had approached an employee that was behind the counter, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the register.

Through the investigation, video surveillance was obtained and the suspect was identified