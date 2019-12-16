Arrest made in Saturday Temple stabbing

A 58-year-old Temple woman is being held on a $125,000 bond following her arrest in connection with a Saturday incident in which another woman was stabbed in the back.

During the noon hour Saturday, Temple police were called to the 1000 block of South Third Street on the stabbing call.

They located the victim who told them she had been in an argument with Barbara Ann Freeman Jackson when the argument became violent and she was stabbed in the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Police were able to locate the suspect nearby and took her into custody without incident.

She remained in the Bell County Jail Monday.