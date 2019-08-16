Arrest made in shooting of Groesbeck woman

Groesbeck police report the suspect in the July 21 shooting of a woman at her home turned himself in Thursday morning.

A warrant for the arrest of Randall Dobson on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon had been issued following the investigation of the incident by Texas Rangers.

He posted bond and was released later Thursday.

The Rangers had been requested to handle the investigation since the shooting involved an off duty reserve police officer.

The victim had been shot in the back during a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Allison in Groesbeck