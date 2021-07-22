Arrest made in street racing incident and crash

Waco police have arrested a man they say was the driver of a car involved in a crash while street racing.

Silver Amaro was arrested Wednesday on a chare of aggravated assaulted causes serious bodily injury and booked into the McLennan County Jail. Bond had not been set as of late Wednesday morning.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that the crash had occurred on May 29th in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive in Waco.

The affidavit stated stated that a 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Amaro had been racing a Chevy Camaro when the Mustang struck a 2012 Infinity head on.

The driver of the Infinity received serious injuries including broken bones and was transported to a local hospital.

Following an investigation and an interview with Amaro, investigating officers applied for an arrest warrant for Amaro July 8 and made the arrest July 22.