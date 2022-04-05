A 28-year-old Killeen man has been charged in the July 2021 shooting of a man police say was the father of a child of the woman he was dating.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the shooting occurred July 19, 2021 about 11;45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Covey Lane.

When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

He was able to tell police he knew the man who had shot him.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was dating mother of the victim’s child.

Police said there had been an ongoing conflict between the woman and the suspect.

Police said the suspect had arrived at the victim’s house the night of the shooting and that after a short verbal exchange at the front door, a shot was fired.

Detectives filed paperwork in the case and a warrant was obtained for 28-year-old Jonathan McCarty.

Monday, members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located McCarty about 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Spoke Drive where they took him into custody and took him to jail.