Arrest made in Sunday Bellmead shooting

Bellmead police report one man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Sunday evening shooting that left another man with a gunshot wound to the back.

David Anthony Rosas was picked up following an investigation into the incident and after the victim had named him as a suspect.

Police report that about 8:16 p.m. Sunday they were called to the 1800 block of Willis Lane regarding shots being fired.

When they got there they found a man who had been shot once in the upper back.

A witness identified a suspect vehicle as being a red SUV saying it had followed a Ford Fusion down Willis Lane.

The witness said that when the victim got out of his car, a man shot at him three times, striking him once.

Officers recovered three .45 caliber shell casings at the scene.

After identifying Rosas as a suspect in the case, officers were able to locate him, only to have him claim he had been in an apartment all evening with a woman there, but officers determined that there was only one person in the apartment and not the person Rosas said he was with.

He was then arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Rosas remained in the jail Tuesday in lieu of $75000 bond.