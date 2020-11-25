Arrest made in Sunday Temple murder

Temple Police confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the weekend shooting death of Clayton Pratt.

Jail records indicate Seth Allen Richards was booked into the Bell County Jail at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Bond has been set at $200,000.

Police say that Richards was developed as a suspect as the investigation unfolded in the Sunday shooting.

It was about 7:00 p.m. Sunday that officers were called to the 300 block of North 6th Street on a report that a man had been shot.

Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey pronounced Pratt dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.