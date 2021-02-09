Arrest made in suspected murder-for-hire plot

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a man in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

The deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigators to arrest Joe Meadors on Monday.

According to a press release, HSI learned in 2019 that Meadors spoke with an unnamed person to kill two two people between March 1st and April 17th, 2016. That discussion took place on a ‘darknet’ website where illegal activities such as murder can be bought using crypto-currency.

Investigators say Meadors sent money to the site for the murder of two people.

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Meadors on a Criminal Solicitation for Murder for Hire charge on February 4th.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara stated “I’m very proud of the joint effort between all agencies involved in the investigation of this case, and in bringing Meador into custody.”

“This case is a tremendous example of our agencies’ collaborative commitment to ensuring public safety, and validation that nothing is beyond the reach of the law,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge, Craig Larrabee, HSI San Antonio. “HSI will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to combat threats, no matter where it begins and ends.”