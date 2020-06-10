Arrest made in Temple double shooting

TEMPLE, Texas –Temple Police officers have made an arrest in a Tuesday night shooting in the 500 block of South 16th Street.

38-year-old Frederick Banks is in the Bell County Jail.

Officers were dispatched at 7:34 p.m., and were advised a man and woman had been shot. Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department