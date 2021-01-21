Arrest made in Temple North 2nd Street murder

A 27-year-old man has turned himself in and is being charged with murder in connection with the December shooting death of Elvin DaShaun Worthey in Temple.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Demetrius Rush back on December 30 as they investigated the death.

Rush turned himself in at the Temple Police Station about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and was transported to the Bell County Jail.

His bond on the murder charge was set at $1,000,000.

Temple police were called to the 900 block of North 2nd Street about 1:38 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 where they discovered the body of Worthey