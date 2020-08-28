Arrest made in Temple street racing death

A 23-year-old Temple man has been arrested in connection with a February street racing related crash that left another man dead.

Juan Carlos Lumbreras was picked up by Belton officers on a Temple PD warrant Thursday and booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of racing on the highway causing serious bodily injury or death and accident involving death.

The crash occurred February 8, 2020 on southbound South General Bruce Drive near 57th Street and involved a pickup and a small sized car.

The man who died was identified as 22-year-old Miguel Berumen.

Investigators at the time indicated that Berumen was driving at an excessive speed when he struck another vehicle from behind.

Police say he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it.

Police investigators say they determined that Lumbreras was engaged in the street race at the time that led to the crash.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Barfield on April 16 and had been active since that time.