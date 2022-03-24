Killeen police report an arrest has been made in a Tuesday shooting incident that left a car with bullet holes in it.

Bell County Jail records indicate bond was set at $100,000 for Nafese Emanuel Watson booked in early Thursday afternoon on a second degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive Tuesday morning at 10:40 a.m. on a shots fired call.

When the got there, they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

Through their investigation they learned that the victim and the suspect had been involved in an earlier altercation.

The victim was in the parking lot standing near a vehicle when shots were fired toward the victim.

The victim was not hit, but the vehicle was.

No injuries were reported.