Arrest made in Waco April 2020 fatal hit and run crash

An arrest has been made in connection with an April 24, 2020 traffic crash between an 18 wheeler and a car that left one man dead and another injured,

Franklin Emilio Solorzano Menjivan was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday, held on charges of failure to stop and render aid with a death and with serious bodily injury.

An arrest affidavit stated that the 18-wheeler had collided with a 2010 Hyundai Elantra in the 1700 block of East Loop 340 near its intersection with Idylwood.

The crash resulted in the death of the passenger in the Hyundai and injury to the driver.

Witnesses said they saw the driver of the truck flee on foot shortly after the wreck.

The affidavit told how detectives found a cell phone in the truck and using it and information from the truck made identity of the suspect possible.

After getting a search warrant for the phone, detectives found a picture of an El Salvador passport belonging to the suspect.

The affidavit stated that the truck was traced to a broker hired by a local construction company to provide truck drivers to pick up and deliver loads.

The broker then provided information on who was supposed to be driving the truck stating that the driver had called telling him details of the wreck and that he was scared because he did not have a driver license or insurance.

Investigating officers then obtained an arrest warrant for Solorzano Menjivan.

Details of his arrest were not available.