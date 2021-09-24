Arrest made in Waco capital murder investigation

WACO, Texas – An arrest has been made in the Capital Murder Investigation of Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, who was killed on July 10th during the commission of a robbery.

The Lonestar U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested 22-year-old Lavell Jones, of Waco, on Friday afternoon for Capital Murder.

Police received a call on the morning of July 10th about a robbery at the Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill on West Waco Drive. When officers arrived, they found a body in the parking lot out front, on a ramp. Investigators say that the Othman was an employee of the business and was shot during the robbery.

Source: Waco Police Department

