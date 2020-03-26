Arrest made in Waco Gurley Lane shooting

A 20-year old Waco man has been arrested in connection with a year-end murder at a South Waco apartment complex.

The Lone Star U-S Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Leonard Brown locally and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on a murder charge.

Bond had not been set Thursday morning.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said Brown had been arrested in connection with the December 29, 2019 death of 28-year-old Eric Lavelle Williams at the Costa Esmerelda Apartments at 1516 Gurley Lane.

Police had been called to that location that Sunday at 11:40 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot and found Williams lying in the parking lot.

Police determined that the victim lived in the apartment complex and had been seen arguing with two other men when he was shot.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.