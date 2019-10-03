Arrest made in Waco murder from March, 2018

U.S. Marshals arrested Christopher Allen Bias on a Capital Murder charge in Waco on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old man is accused of killing Taivenn Briscoe on March 20th, 2018. Briscoe’s death was the first in Waco that year.

According to Waco Police, Bias kidnapped Briscoe at gunpoint and then killed him, leaving the body in a closet at a home on Herring Avenue.

An autopsy determined Briscoe died from Homicidal Trauma.

Marshals arrested Bias at his workplace and is now in the McLennan County Jail on a $750,000 bond.