Arrest made in Waco murder, more may be on the way

Waco Police say the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Task Force has arrested a suspect in the Oct. 15, 2020 shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

Members of the task force arrested 18-year-old Ocie Bernett Thursday morning after a Waco PD detective obtained an arrest warrant. Two other individuals are also suspected in this murder case.

Police officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco on Oct. 15th, around 1 a.m.

A caller told police about hearing gunshots and then a car speeding away.