1  of  2
Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm WATCH: The History of Mass Violence in Texas

Arrest made in Waco Novelty Street shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Aaron Jarod Brown

Waco police report one man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred back on October 17.

Aaron Jarod Brown had early been identified as a suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Novelty Street.

Officers had been called to that location on a report of a disturbance with shots being fired.

They found that two men had been arguing and that one had shot the other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Brown who was taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events