Arrest made in Waco Novelty Street shooting

Waco police report one man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred back on October 17.

Aaron Jarod Brown had early been identified as a suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Novelty Street.

Officers had been called to that location on a report of a disturbance with shots being fired.

They found that two men had been arguing and that one had shot the other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Brown who was taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday.