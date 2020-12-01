Arrest made in weekend Killeen stabbing

26-year-old Killeen man is being held on $100,000 bond after being arrested in connection with a Saturday evening stabbing.

Christopher Milton Trotter was booked into the Bell County Jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the Summerlyn Apartments at 4101 East Rancier at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in response to a 9-1-1 call.

They found the stabbing victim when they arrived.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with what were thought to be non life threatening injuries.

Officers were told a man had entered the apartment and an argument and fight broke out with the victim being stabbed.

Through the investigation Trotter was identified as a suspect, detained and taken first to the Killeen City Jail and later taken to the county facility.