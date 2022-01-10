WACO, Texas – One arrest has been made in a weekend shooting in Waco.

Police officers received a call Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting near the 1400 Block of E. Waco Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered that the suspect – identified as Allen Aubrey – was shooting at a targeted victim.

This victim transported themselves to the hospital before police arrived on scene, and received treatment at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest.

While officers were investigating on scene, Aubrey approached officers saying he was the victim. However, officers quickly learned he was lying, and Aubrey was taken into custody.

Source: Waco Police Department