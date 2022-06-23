WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities have arrested a man charged with stabbing another man in Whitney.

The Whitney Police Department responded to an assault at approximately 12:01 a.m. on June 5, in the the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Initial reports on 9-1-1 said a man was stabbed. When officers arrived, they secured the scene and discovered the suspect fled the scene.

Officers found the victim lying in the yard, who sustained a deep laceration to his left side. Whitney EMS arrived to assist, and transported the victim to the helipad. The victim was taken to an area trauma hospital, where it was discovered that he sustained an injury to his left lung during the assault and required surgery.

During the investigation, several witnesses were interviewed – and a possible suspect was identified. A warrant was obtained for 41-year-old Derrick Wayne Simmons, of Hillsboro, for Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury – a second-degree felony.

A Whitney PD investigator, assisted by the Hillsboro Police Department and a District Attorney’s Office investigator, found Simmons on Wednesday, June 22, at his Hillsboro residence. Simmons was transported to the Hill County Jail without incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Whitney Police Department at 254-694-2638.