Arrest made in Woodway H-E-B robbery

WOODWAY, Texas – Detectives with the Woodway Public Safety Department obtained an arrest warrant charging 63-year-old Delbert Bustos, of Azle, Texas, with robbery.

This is in connection with his involvement in a September 3, 2020 incident at the H‑E‑B grocery store located at 9100 Woodway Drive.



It was then Bustos approached the customer service center, said he was armed and demanded cash. He was able to escape with the money.

Woodway detectives worked with several agencies over the past month and were able to connect Bustos with several similar incidents throughout Texas. Bustos is currently held in the Tarrant County Jail, where the warrant was served.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department