Arrest made, victim identified in Tuesday night Waco shooting death

Waco Police report the man who died in a Tuesday night shooting on Lasker Avenue has been identified as Michael Ray Brooks, Jr of Waco.

They also report that 25-year-old Nicosia Harlan of Waco was arrested about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of manslaughter.

Two others injured in the incident were being treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum says the investigation is on going and no other details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene and two females were transported to the hospital.

Police said Brooks was shot inside the home, but that the shooting extended from that home out into the street.

Police said there were multiple shell casings scattered throughout the scene.