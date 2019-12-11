Arrest warrants served to man suspected of stealing cattle

KERENS, Texas – The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the reported theft of livestock from Kerens Friday by an agent of the Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The suspect allegedly stole three head of cattle from two separate owners and took them to a livestock auction out of the county.

Detectives immediately responded to the livestock auction, began the theft of livestock investigation, and placed a hold on the stolen livestock.

The owners then retrieved their animals from the location.

Arrest warrants were served on the suspect Tuesday, charging him with two counts of felony theft of livestock.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office

