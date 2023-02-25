FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Four people are in trouble after an accident involving a stolen vehicle in Freestone County.

Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says that just before 10 a.m. on Friday, the vehicle accident was called in at Mile Marker #206 on Interstate 45. The four people were seen fleeing from the vehicle.

Deputies, Constables and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the area and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen. A search was underway, and due to a witness providing accurate information, four women were found just off of FM-833. Sheriff Shipley says they were in the woods near the interstate.

Two women were arrested for narcotic offenses, and were booked into the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office Jail. One female juvenile was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and transported to a juvenile facility. A second female juvenile was released to her parents.

Sheriff Shipley says all individuals were from around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.