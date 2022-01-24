Copperas Cove police report that following an investigation into a fight that broke out during a Copperas Cove High School basketball game, warrants were obtained and arrests made on charges of riot participation.

As of Monday six people had been arrested and charged with riot participation in connection with the incident.

Court papers filed in support of the warrants indicated that Tuesday, January 18, 2022 about 8:37 p.m. during a basketball game between Copperas Cove High School and Harker Heights High School being place at Cove High School, a foul play occurred which caused what was described as ” strife ” between the two teams and supporters of each team.

As tensions elevated arguments broke out between players.

The court papers state that the arguing turned physical with team members and supporters storming the basketball court and shoving each other.

The some supporters and players began punching each other.

The altercation continued to grow with an estimated ten participants actively physically fighting.

The fighting moved from the basketball court to a hallway where one person was inujured.

it was not until school officials, parents and Coryell County Deputies began to intervene that the crowd dispersed and stopped fighting.

Warrants were obtained as the investigation unfolded and six people were arrested.

Copperas Cove police identified them as Terrance Lavar Carter, Jr, Aidan Ali Nageelah, Christopher Jermaine Pullen, Jr, Dequan Savalas Seda, Devon Keon Seda and Jerry Lewis Thomas.

There was no information regarding any younger juveniles who might have been involved.