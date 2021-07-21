Arrests made in Bosque County meth probe, more expected

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators recently conducted an investigation into the trafficking of narcotics – specifically methamphetimine.

As a result, investigators were able to identify and buy methamphetimine from a number of dealers in both Bosque and McLennan Counties. After concluding this investigation, officers obtained warrants and found two suspects and took them into custody. Additional suspects are currently at large.

20-year-old Caitlyn Booker is charged with Manufacture/Deliver CS PG1, over 1 gram/under 4 grams – a second-degree felony. 38-year-old Bradley Kieth Miller is charged with Manufacture/Deliver C/S PG 1, over 4 grams/under 200 grams – a first-degree felony; and Manufacture/Deliver C/S PG 1, over 1 gram/under 4 grams – a second-degree felony. Future arrests are pending.

In a non-related incident, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Sunday evening and made contact with 26-year-old Finis Fowler, of Walnut Springs. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy detected evidence of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. The deputy found approximately 52 grams of methamphetimine in Fowler’s possession. Fowler was arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail. He is charged with Manufacture/Deliver C/S PG1, over 4 grams/under 200 grams, Unlawful possession of a firearm, misd A, Possession of a controlled substance, PG 2 under 1 gram, and Possession of marijuana, under 2 oz.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office