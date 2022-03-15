BRYAN, Texas – Four arrests have been made in a Bryan catalytic converter theft.

Early Tuesday morning, a citizen witnessed some people stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The citizen then called Bryan PD dispatch.

Officers quickly responded and saw the suspect vehicle leaving the location. A traffic stop was conducted, and officers found a catalytic converter and tools for removal in the vehicle.

25-year-old Malik Reshaun Oliver, of Houston; 18-year-old Brian Solares, of Houston; 18-year-old Tadrien Deshun Taylor, of Houston; and 17-year-old Braydron Williams, of Houston, were arrested and charged with Theft $2,500-$30,000, Organized Criminal Activity, and Unlawful Possession/Use of a Criminal Instrument.



Malik Reshaun Oliver (left) and Brian Solares (right). (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)



Tadrien Deshun Taylor (left) and Braydron Williams (right). (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Source: Bryan Police Department