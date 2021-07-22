Arrests made in connection with Bell County vehicle burglaries

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been arrested in connection with a long line of vehicle burglaries in the Bell County area.

34-year-old Don Miller was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, and 32-year-old Shanikka Toliver was arrested for outstanding felony warrents.

The break in the case came on July 14, when police identified a vehicle at the Chalk Ridge Falls Park believed to be related to the burglaries.

Over 100 purses and wallets were recovered along with drivers licenses, social security cards, and other items.