Arrests made in Gatesville church vandalism

Gatesville police report two local teens have been arrested in connection with last week’s vandalism of two churches.

Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said 17-year-old Nickolas Harborth and a 15-year-old juvenile whose name was not released because of his age were arrested following an investigation into the painting of graffiti on the Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ and a rock was thrown through a window of the Sweet Home Baptist Church across the street.

The vandalism was believed done the evening of Tuesday July 28th or in the early morning hours of Wednesday July 29.

Vandals spray painted derogatory remarks to include a pentagram and the “Circle A” which is a symbol of anarchy on the face of the church.

The 15-year-old was interviewed Thursday night with his parents and was detained Friday morning.

Harborth was arrested late Friday night.

Both will face charges of Criminal Mischief over $750.00 to a place of worship, a 3rd Degree Felony.