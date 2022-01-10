Woodway Public Safety Officers report two men have been booked into the McLennan County Jail on mail theft charges – with mail from over 30 addresses in Woodway, Waco, Temple and other locations recovered.

The arrests occurred after police stopped to check on a vehicle parked in front of mailboxes for 205 Otis Drive early Monday morning – when all the businesses were closed.

The officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and asked the occupants to step out as they searched the vehicle. This was when an arrest affidavit states they found bags of mail stuffed under the front passenger seat.

The first few mail items observed had the address for 205 Otis on them. One of the individuals ran, and was found behind the fence at 210 Otis. All of the occupants of the car denied any knowledge of the mail.

The affidavit stated that as officers sorted through the mail, it was identified as being from 36 different addresses – some open, some not.

Kendravis Latrell Arnold was arrested and charged with theft of mail for over 30 addresses, evading arrest on foot and failure to ID. He was medically at a local hospital before being booked in.

Jacorey Dejuan Bryant was also arrested and charged with theft of mail for over 30 addresses and having a prohibited item in a correctional facility when baggie of marijuana was found in his inner pants inside the jail.