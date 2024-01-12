CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – A pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies spans three Central Texas counties and ends with two arrests.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance for a pursuit coming into Hill County on Thursday. A Whitney Police Department unit entered the pursuit as it continued through Whitney on Highway 22. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office attempted to set out spikes on two separate occasions, but were not successful.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says one of its units briefly joined the pursuit around the Hillsboro city limits, but lost sight of the pursuit momentarily. The pursuit picked back up as the chase ultimately entered into Corsicana Highway.

The suspect in the vehicle started throwing out bags of suspected narcotics before pulling into the Corsicana Walmart parking lot, located at 3801 State Highway 31 West, where the pursuit came to an end.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks says narcotics were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has recovered this evidence.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is in custody, along with an additional occupant in the vehicle. No injuries resulted from the chase.

Sheriff Hendricks says both suspects were transported back to Bosque County to be booked into the Jail for numerous charges, include Evading and Possession of Controlled Substances.