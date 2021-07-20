Arrests made in Temple Club Paradise shooting incident

Temple police report making two arrests in connection with a June 26th shooting incident at the Club Paradise in which men had been reported shooting at each other.

Seventeen-year-old Omarion Desmond Brown and 18-year-old Jamaal Diexon Florence were arrested Monday during a traffic stop in the 600 block of South 7th Street and taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of deadly conduct.

Jamaal Diexon Florence

It was about 2:30 that afternoon that officers went to the club at 1722 South Martin Luther King Drive on a disturbance with shots fired.

When they got there, officers found shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed numerous people in the parking lot, some of them fighting, with eventually several individuals shooting at each other.

A short time later, three people were found at local area hospitals suffering from minor gunshot wounds believed relating to the disturbance.

A call went out to the public for information and with that and the video, police began their investigation, identifying Brown and Florence as suspects and obtaining arrest warrants on charges of deadly conduct.