Arson suspected in Hood Street house fire

Fire crews were instructed to preserve evidence at the scene of a house fire on Hood Street in Waco Wednesday night, as it was being looked at as a possible arson case.

Fire units were sent to 301 Hood Street at 10:42 p.m. with arriving firefighters finding fire on an outside wall and back porch area of the house.

The fire was quickly put out, but a fire marshal was called to the scene after Waco Police reported that the fire was possibly intentionally set.

Crews were told to preserve all possible evidence, samples from the scene were taken for lab work and witnesses were interviewed.

Waco police crime scene technicians were also on the scene.

Utilities were disconnected.

The house had been occupied by one adult female, one 15-year-old female, a 12-year-old male and a 4-year-old male.

Waco Police Victim Services were called to assist the residents with housing.

No injuries were reported.