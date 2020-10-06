Arson suspected in Mexia house fire

MEXIA, Texas – Arson is now suspected in a fire that gutted a home in Mexia Sunday afternoon.

A Mexia Police Department investigator and the Mexia Fire Marshal were able to interview witnesses on scene and quickly determined that the fire had been deliberately set.

At 4:33 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, units of the Mexia Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a fire alarm call at a residence located at 504 West Palestine Street in Mexia, Texas.

Upon arrival, fire units observed that a residential structure was fully involved in fire and began suppression and attack of the blaze.

Approximately 80 percent of the structure was damaged as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries reported at the scene, and no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The Fire Marshal and Police Department investigator opened an arson investigation with a suspect quickly identified, arrested and charged with.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Rojoni Jamil Lacy, of Mexia. He was booked into the Limestone County Jail Sunday.