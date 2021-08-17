Artists needed for Temple mural project

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple is seeking art submissions for a mural leading to McLane Children’s Medical Center.

A train-themed mural is planned for a concrete wall along Market Loop in an effort to brighten the spirits of visitors to the children’s hospital. The City of Temple is now accepting submissions from local children. These submissions will be painted onto the mural by local artists.

“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” says Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development. “The Market Loop Mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”

Participants can visit templetx.gov/mural to print off one of twelve design templates. Designs can then be submitted by email to nglover@templetx.gov or mailed to 101 North Main Street, Temple, TX, 76501.

Submissions will be accepted through August 31. Chosen submissions will be announced on September 7.

Source: City of Temple