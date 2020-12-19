Ascension Providence administers COVID-19 vaccine to frontline caregivers

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence is implementing a comprehensive vaccine administration plan that is consistent with federal and state guidance, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ascension Providence administered its first COVID-19 vaccines this week, to frontline caregivers across a variety of roles within the hospital.

Among the first group eligible to receive the vaccines are frontline caregivers – particularly those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units.

At Ascension Providence, this team includes frontline emergency department staff who accept and treat COVID patients, ICU doctors and nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, housekeeping and facilities management staff, to name a few – all whose roles place them in the forefront of the battle against COVID.







(Courtesy: Ascension Providence)

Ascension Providence anticipates the remainder of its associates will be eligible for the vaccine in a phased approach as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses. The prioritization for vaccination will follow the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

All approved vaccines require extensive research, documentation and closely monitored clinical trials to determine effectiveness and safety before being submitted by pharmaceutical companies for approval.

When COVID-19 vaccines are available for consumers, Ascension sites of care will share information about vaccine availability.

Source: Ascension Providence