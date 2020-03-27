Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Health support Shelter in Place order

AUSTIN, Texas – The presidents of Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest are urging you to stay home.

A joint statement from Philip Patterson and Glenn Robinson was sent out Friday afternoon, saying:

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise daily in our community and across the country, we can attest firsthand to how important the ‘shelter in place” order is to maintain the health and safety of the community and avoid a surge of patients that could overwhelm medical facilities. As healthcare leaders who see the impacts of the virus each day, we urge you to please stay home and comply with the “shelter in place” order from the City of Waco that was issued on Monday, March 23. This order for the Waco community is in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, but in order for it to work, everyone must comply.”

“Many in the Waco community have asked what they can do to ease capacity demands on hospitals and lessen the impact to healthcare workers on the frontlines. The single most important thing the community can do to help is to follow orders from local leaders and stay home. If you must go out for essential needs, keep a distance of at least six feet from people outside your household.”

“Collectively, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White will continue to do what it takes to meet the healthcare needs of this community. The situation continues to evolve each day, and we will adapt, as necessary, but we need your help in order to have a fighting chance at overcoming this pandemic. The sooner we act, and with your help, the safer our community will be.”

– Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson and BSW Hillcrest President Glenn Robinson