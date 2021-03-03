Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest say no changes will be made to COVID-19 policies

WACO, Texas – No changes will be made to COVID-19 policies in place for Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest.

A statement about COVID-19 policies and practices from Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest was sent out Wednesday night:

“With respect to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest have no intentions of changing current COVID-19 policies and practices at this time. Each healthcare system will continue with existing safety protocols, including mask requirements for everyone who enters our facilities, continuing to practice social distancing at each of our sites of care, and continuing with COVID-19 screenings. We believe these evidence-based practices are in the best interest of the community, and we will continue to take every precaution to protect all of those we are committed to serve, including our frontline workers, our patients and our community. With more COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, there is hope around the corner. In the meantime, we must remain vigilant in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”

Source: Ascension Texas