Ascension Providence expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waco

WACO, Texas – As part of a comprehensive response to preparedness for COVID-19 outbreaks, Ascension Providence has expanded the drive-thru testing site in Waco.

According to a statement from Ascension Providence on Tuesday, this drive-through testing center is for individuals referred to the site by providers or by the local health authority.

Patients can drive through in their vehicles, remaining inside for the entire visit, and nurses will collect a nasal swab. The site is designed so that pre-screened community members will never have to leave their vehicle to be tested, which helps ensure both their safety and the safety of Ascension Providence associates.

Ascension Providence later told FOX44 that they are expanding the drive thru testing facility in accordance to the CDC’s continuing guidelines.

Associates are also trained in and equipped with protective masks and other personal protective equipment, and follow all infection prevention protocols put in place by the Ascension Providence health system based on guidelines from health officials – including the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For information related to COVID-19 testing, you can contact the Ascension Texas hotline at 1-833-919-1680. The hotline is available from 6:00 a.m. to midnight, and is staffed by triage RNs who will respond to public questions and implement the most up-to-date screenings and protocols to guide patients to the most appropriate care setting – including staying at home and/or virtual options.

To help prevent the spread of disease, the CDC recommends people with cold-like symptoms to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room to let the staff know about any symptoms and recent travel. Healthcare workers will work with your public health department to see if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

Source: Ascension Providence