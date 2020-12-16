Ascension Providence expands online mental health and counseling services

WACO, Texas – For most of 2020, COVID-19 and the pandemic have been on everyone’s mind – and as the holidays are now upon us, medical professionals want to remind people of the importance of mental health this time of year.

As the recent COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, and people are more hesitant on face-to-face visits to the doctor, Ascension Providence online care is offering virtual psychiatric and therapeutic services to their patients.

“In the Ascension Providence clinic, we see both adults and kids and we provide psychiatric services for people of all ages for depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance use, ADHD – the gamete of psychiatric issues,” says psychiatrist Dr. Josh Warren.

Dr. Warren says your mental health can be stressed further with the holidays just around the corner.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for people from the standpoint of depression and anxiety in a normal year without a pandemic,” says Dr. Warren.

During the lockdown in early March, Ascension Providence Central Texas had to close their doors. Dr. Warren says the shutdown impacts the mental health of patients and can enhance the effects of some disorders.

“We’ve seen an increase of loneliness and anxiety and depression. On the other end of the spectrum, you got an entire population of school age children who had a tremendous disruption in their day-to-day routine because of the school lockdowns,” says Dr. Warren.

Dr. Warren recommends altering your plans during the holidays to keep everyone safe.

“It’s still an important time for all of us to be able to interact with family and friends and let them know that we care about them, and just because things are different doesn’t mean that we can’t still do that.” says Dr. Warren.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can make a virtual appointment through Ascension Online Care or on the Ascension Online Care app.