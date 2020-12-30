Ascension Providence issues statement on COVID-19 vaccines

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence has received allotments of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The hospital said in a statement Wednesday evening that to date, Ascension Providence has vaccinated more than 1,200 frontline caregivers, support staff and providers.

Ascension Providence says it continues administration for onsite staff who signed up for vaccinations, and was recently able to begin offering the vaccine to independent frontline providers and first responders who are among the first group eligible to receive the vaccine – in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Ascension Providence says it continues to receive additional allotments of the COVID-19 vaccine and will continue with the comprehensive vaccine administration plan consistent with federal and state guidance.

At this time, Ascension Providence remains focused on vaccinating healthcare staff and first responders and will expand to the community – including those in group 1B – in the coming weeks when the vaccine supply allows. Ascension Providence will announce publicly and share more details when the healthcare system moves to the next phase of vaccination.

Source: Ascension Providence