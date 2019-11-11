Ascension Providence launches program to recognize veterans

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence has unveiled a new program to recognize and honor patients who are veterans, and a new Veteran’s Memorial & Healing Garden during a special Veteran’s Day ceremony.

The event on Monday marked the beginning of the “Honor the Red, White, & Blue” Veteran’s Recognition Program, which recognizes veterans for their patriotic commitment, dedication and service to our nation.

(Courtesy: Ascension Providence)

For patients who wish to be identified as veterans, the program includes:

A red, white and blue flag motif wristband

A magnetic American flag attached to the patient’s doorframe

A Final Salute and Honor Walk, including 15 seconds of “Taps” played overhead, a stars and stripes drape and voluntary Honor Guard escort, will honor fallen veterans

A Veteran’s Memorial & Healing Garden also pays tribute to the great sacrifices veterans have made. The garden is accessible to everyone in the community and includes two custom granite benches and a “Walkway of Honor” which veterans can use to enter the hospital. It also features military flags and emblems of the five branches of the military etched and painted in the sidewalk. Special “Veterans Only” parking spaces will be available to veterans and their loved ones to ease access to the site.

The event featured a Color Guard presentation from Fort Hood soldiers, a “Taps” presentation from Archie Hatten, director of bands at University High School, and speakers Senator Brian Birdwell, Congressman Bill Flores, Andy Davis, CEO of Ascension Texas, Philip Patterson, president of Ascension Providence, and Jana Whitaker, executive director of Providence Foundation.

Source: Ascension Providence