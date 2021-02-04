Ascension Providence offering COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk Waco ISD, Midway ISD Staff

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk Waco Independent School District and Midway Independent School District staff who are 65 years old and older, or who have a pre-existing chronic medical condition, in alignment with the Texas Department of State Health Services Phase 1B vaccine priority guidelines.

This is a limited vaccine administration pilot for both school districts in partnership with Ascension Providence. It is estimated more than 650 Waco ISD staff in the priority groups are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and 350 Midway ISD staff are eligible.

The Waco ISD vaccine clinic will take place on Saturday, February 6th, and the Midway ISD clinic will take place on Thursday, February 11th. 

Source: Ascension Providence

