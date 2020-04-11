Ascension Providence provides financial security, support to employees during COVID-19 pandemic

WACO, Texas – Ascension Providence says it’s grateful for the ability to protect associate pay during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to 160,000 employees across the country earlier this week, Ascension President and CEO Joseph R. Impicciche said the health system will protect their pay if they’re temporarily assigned to different jobs or unable to work for reasons linked to COVID-19, as recently covered in Becker’s Hospital Review.

In the email, Impicciche said Ascension is committed to protect the pay of associates during this time of disruption from COVID-19, including a commitment to no layoffs and a variety of pay protections, and will continue doing so as long as possible. He shared the protection will come through such programs as furlough pay, pay continuation, PTO advance, worker’s compensation and short-term disability.

“We are blessed to be able to make this commitment and appreciate the tremendous work and flexibility of our associates, leaders and physicians in providing compassionate, personalized care,” Impicciche wrote in his email. “I am proud to witness the way all associates have come together to address the challenges of today, just like we have throughout our history.”

Additionally, Ascension Providence is providing financial assistance for emergency dependent care to make sure associates facing unexpected financial hardship have affordable access to dependent care services during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Ascension Providence has also established a financial hardship program that will provide emergency assistance to associates for essential services, such as financial assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities, groceries, medications, funerals, auto repairs, furnace, air conditioning and water heater repairs and other emergent needs as a result of COVID-19. Staff will be able to seek assistance through these programs beginning this week.

“During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to look for ways to help our associates in need in as many ways as possible, including offering financial support,” said Philip Patterson, President of Ascension Providence. “From frontline staff at our sites of care to administrators and support staff, we are committed to taking care of all of our associates so they can take care of our local communities.”

To support Ascension staff and their families, several members of the local and national executive leadership teams have pledged a portion of their salary as a donation to the various established emergency funds.

In addition, discounted rates offered by various hotel chains are available to all Ascension associates and its affiliates. Ascension is completely covering the hotel stay cost for COVID-19 asymptomatic associates, including full-time or part-time employees in a high or medium work-related exposure category.

Source: Ascension Providence